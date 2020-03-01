Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Rep. Clyburn: Jaime Harrison Is A 'Great Candidate'

Rep. James Clyburn explained why Jaime Harrison may be just the candidate South Carolina needs to defeat Sen. Lindsey Graham in November and help make "America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all."
By NewsHound Ellen
3 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

It turns out Clyburn takes a little bit of credit for Harrison’s candidacy.

Clyburn explained to Joy Reid that he met Harrison as an 11th grader and knew even then Graham’s future challenger would make a terrific politician. “He called me and asked would I come and install him the new president of his honor society,” Clyburn recollected. He was so impressed by Harrison’s moxie, “I said this is a young man I'm going to hold on to. And he will make a great candidate.”

During MSNBC’s coverage of the South Carolina primary, Clyburn was part of a discussion about the importance of down-ballot races, particularly Harrison’s. Reid’s other guests, LaTosha Brown and Anton Gunn, noted that it’s important to focus on what black voters care about beyond just beating Donald Trump. Gunn said black women, especially married black women, are “the top barometer” of the election. From what he hears, “health care is critical” to them. Thousands of South Carolinians who would otherwise have health insurance under the Affordable Care Act have none because the state did not expand Medicaid, he said.

“That's why it's important for these down ballot races because you might have a great president, whoever that president may be, but if you don't have a House and a Senate, nothing will get done,” Gunn continued.

Brown agreed. She said that while beating Trump “is really high on the list,” black voters also care about “how fundamentally their conditions in their community are going to change.” She called it “a major mistake” if the Democratic Party only focuses on beating Trump.

That brought Reid back to Harrison. “It’s not just that Lindsey Graham will do whatever Trump says” but “it’s also that he’s ignoring home,” she said. “He actually spends all his time on the golf course with Donald Trump and doesn't spend time here working on the problems that people here have.”

Clyburn added that he has put up billboards around Charleston saying, “Making America’s greatness accessible and affordable for all.” That’s what he works on every day, all day, he said. “It does nobody any good to have all these great systems and they're inaccessible and unaffordable.”

It would be great to see Harrison defeat one of Trump’s top toadies but it would be even better to have a South Carolina senator actually working for its citizens.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.