Trump Fans Attack 'Communist' Fox Network For Cutting To Commercial During His Speech

Viewers complained on Twitter that FOX Sports cut away prior to President Donald Trump’s campaign-style speech at the Daytona 500, where he was named grand marshal.
FOX’s cameras were also criticized for cutting away from Trump’s lap at the Daytona 500 in his presidential limo. Instead, fans were treated to a commercial from Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

Some viewers praised the network for not giving the president’s 2020 campaign additional publicity.

Watch the clip above and read the tweets below.

