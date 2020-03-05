Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

AT&T To Lay Off More Workers And Cut Costs By Tens Of Billions—Those Tax Breaks Are Working!

AT&T has reportedly been able to save $42 billion because of the GOP tax break, but has also been making big cuts and layoffs since 2018. It has also been slowing down spending on infrastructure during that time.
By Walter Einenkel
AT&T To Lay Off More Workers And Cut Costs By Tens Of Billions—Those Tax Breaks Are Working!
Image from: Getty Images

Remember those luxurious tax cuts the Republican Party gifted the tippy-top Americans and corporations? The one that has helped to blow out our deficit while allowing top companies to basically pay nothing in taxes? Of course you do! I mean, you are probably swimming in job opportunities and wage increases as we speak! That was the promise from the GOP and their wealthy overlords, overlords such as telecommunications giant AT&T. AT&T has reportedly been able to save $42 billion because of the GOP tax break, but has also been making big cuts and layoffs since 2018. It has also been slowing down spending on infrastructure during that time.

This, of course, is the opposite of what the American public was promised by big businesses and their Republican cronies. A big part of the issue for AT&T is the debt created by its acquisitions of DirectTV and Time Warner Inc. Those acquisitions haven’t worked out the way AT&T had hoped, and the company has begun moving into the online-only streaming sector and away from the satellite services that DirectTV offers. The debt acquired by AT&T, according to Ars Technica, is almost $200 billion, and the telecom has been cutting costs and jobs ever since to get out from under it.

On Tuesday, during an investors event at Morgan Stanley, AT&T president and COO John Stankey told the audience that part of the exciting new moves for the company will be cutting costs. “In the near term, things that fall in that short-term bucket, I already talked to you about some of them, some of the headcount rationalization work we're doing on overhead, some of the benefit restructuring that we've done that we've already communicated out that get us a good way to some of our objectives this year.” “Headcount rationalization” is a brand new way of saying “firing people.”

Published with permission from Daily Kos

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.