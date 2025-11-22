Kilmeade: Trump Cares About Working People, Too! Look Who Shows Up At Rallies!

Fox's Brian Kilmeade is still pretending Mr. Let Them Eat Cake wanna' be dictator is really just a man of the people. On this Friday's Fox & Friends, while discussing some poll numbers on how people feel about their personal finances, Kilmeade and his cohosts, Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt, pretended the GOP's one big beautiful turd of a bill is going to mean economic prosperity for everyone because of things like no tax on tips and the $1000 "baby bonus" for new parents, ignoring completely what it's going to do to rural hospitals, insurance rates, people getting kicked off of Medicaid, and all the other economic pain it's going to cause.

No, everything is going to be wonderful once those tax cuts kick in. Here's the back-and-forth, where Kilmeade kicked things off by lying outright about the government shutdown and what Democrats were fighting for there.

KILMEADE: So whatever is going to happen with everything about the Trump administration, their economic principles and policies, they don't feel it yet. They have they shut down the government over Joe Biden's budget, but it's all about how you feel, and I think the administration is doing a much better job now, saying, 'tell me how you feel, and let me try to fix it,' as opposed to 'this is how you should feel, and I've already fixed it. That was the previous administration's mantra.

JONES: Exactly. The past administration, when the American people were saying we're feeling pain, said, ' No, no, no, the numbers don't show that. ' This administration is acknowledging it. They're saying help is on the way. Give us a little bit of time, but there's some new numbers on the personal finance situation.

EARHARDT: Yes, people are feeling better about their personal finances this year than last. Right now 40 percent say excellent and good. 60 percent say only fair or poor. But at the same time last year, 38 percent said excellent and good, and 62 percent said only fair or poor.

[Ainsley, a two percent swing when the margin of error for that poll is what, 4? Pushing, pushing!]

KILMEADE: Yeah, so it's how you feel and when those numbers go up about how you feel about the economy, then I'll give you an idea of how I think the midterms will go. But until you get in the game for 2026, I think that's how it will feel and we'll what we can get... We'll see if the Americans get their wages up. If inflation's stuck, the one way to solve it is to get the wages up.

JONES: The big beautiful bill, I know you're just talking about that... about that would Brian Brenberg, that goes in effect in January, right?

KILMEADE: Well, you got to figure the new year when some of the programs going into effect and some of the spending goes out there... the Trump bucks. what do they call them? The Trump dollars when kids are born for you for now. And then of course you have anybody who's in a job where you're getting tips.

JONES: Right.

KILMEADE: Immediately when you file your taxes and get a refund. You're going to get a refund now because you're not paying taxes on... so you're filing less. So that will be an immediate impact.

Rich people don't get tips, right? So that's one thing the president wants to, because he's rich. People go... you just want to... and he has rich friends. People think well, you're here for your rich friends and it's easy to do that.

But if you know the president, he doesn't do it for the rich friends. He's all... if you look at the people that show up in his rallies and vote for him, they're working-class people, and that's what's really vexed the Democrats, because he's winning over union voters and working-class. If he can shrink the gap between upper class and lower class, I think it would really help the country.

JONES: It would be huge.