The Late Show with Stephen Colbert made a special theme song for their cold open on Super Tuesday. "It's a very special vote. The kind you don't do with your mother."

Opening with the breathless coverage from the cable news outlets announcing OMG IT IS SUPER TUESDAY GUYS IT IS GAME ON! and a break into song with a brilliant remake of Super Freak, by Rick James.

"They're all right!

They're all white!"

Add this to your Spotify playlist. It's destined to be a hit.