Stuart Varney Sings Kumbaya: We Are 'All Sharing A Unique Experience' With COVID19

Fox Business host and uber-Trump supporter Stuart Varney opened his show by trying to claim the coronavirus is bringing us all together in the "great shut down."

It was like he was handing out beads, asking us to join hands and sing songs together. It was glorious.

"This is a Monday like no other," Stuart said.

He continued, "For many of us daily life is anything but normal. For the first time, tens of millions will be working from home. For the first time, there are severe restrictions on where we can go. Whole industries shutting down."

"This is extreme social distancing. We are staying apart, yes, but also sharing a unique experience," Varney said.

Tears were streaming out of my eyes and down my cheeks. (Okay, they weren't)

"We have never seen anything like this before and we are all in it together. It is the great shutdown."

Can you imagine how he would have opened if Obama was still president and the markets responded with a massive plunge as a reaction to his actions?

As President Obama was trying to dig us out of George Bush's financial collapse, these muppets were screaming against injecting a Congressional stimulus package into the economy and wanted the free markets to figure it all out.

Now, of course, it's the exact opposite since Trump is in office.

His inaction as well as actions have hurt this country in a horrific fashion. He dismantled the pandemic response team in 2018 and then waited weeks before taking action on this pandemic.

And he won't stop hogging every press conference on the Coronavirus and spreading disinformation and lies.

But as Varney says, let's glorify this "shared experience."

UPDATE: Didn't take long for Varney to snap out of it and blame immigration. Wow.