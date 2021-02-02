Fox's Stuart Varney Wants Public Schools De-Unionized

Like the entire conservative "movement," FOX Business host Stuart Varney really hates public school teachers. And now he's using his TV platform to attack the Teachers Union, claiming they've "abandoned teaching children" and therefore public school systems must now be de-unionized.

Varney used his "My Take" segment to vilify teachers, but never mentioned the pandemic that has put us here.

"Let's get real. let's tell it how it is, shall we? public education in our largest cities has collapsed. I use that word deliberately."

Why is that you ask?

As usual it's only blue states that are the problem in conservativeland. "To put it bluntly the teachers union won't teach. Local authorities are scared to death to offend them. Of course they are. the teachers union holds the keys to city hall. Offend the union, you're out of office."

But why won't they teach, Mr. Varney? Because they are power-hungry teachers?

Varney never explains the knowable and unknowable regarding COVID19, just that teachers are awful.

Varney cries that the kids have lost a year of school and our hearts go out to them, but again, he never mentions COVID19.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that the teachers union, out of its own self-interest, has abandoned the education of our children. The solution? I think it has to be radical and this is the moment for it. Deunionize the public schools." said Varney.

He continued: "The teachers union played a big part in the president's election, but nothing short of deunionization can hope to fix this mess. Don't hold your breath. The teachers union holds enormous political power. As this disaster plays out the pressure will grow. Hold the teachers union accountable. It is the least we can do for our children."

Conservatives hate unions with the passion of a thousand burning suns. Varney is not above using a global pandemic to conduct a proxy war against educators.

While Varney stays tucked safely away in his studio bubble, those being tasked with teaching our children are terrified of catching COVID, and transmitting the virus to their family, friends and others. Of course it's the virus, Stuart, which is why you won't mention it.

My kid's school has had three people, including one student, test positive THIS WEEK. Seriously, folks. Does this look like a Political Party with a PLAN? https://t.co/OG0PDVsggL pic.twitter.com/frdPaF34Se — Frances Langum 🧶 (@bluegal) January 27, 2021

Once again, what is the fixation on “opening” schools? — Lula🐈The Pandemic Isn’t Over🐾 (@lula_reh) February 2, 2021