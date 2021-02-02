Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox's Stuart Varney Wants Public Schools De-Unionized

It's not COVID that's caused massive problems around this country re: educating the kids, but the teacher's union... in this idiot's mind.
By John Amato
46 min ago by John Amato
Views:

Like the entire conservative "movement," FOX Business host Stuart Varney really hates public school teachers. And now he's using his TV platform to attack the Teachers Union, claiming they've "abandoned teaching children" and therefore public school systems must now be de-unionized.

Varney used his "My Take" segment to vilify teachers, but never mentioned the pandemic that has put us here.

"Let's get real. let's tell it how it is, shall we? public education in our largest cities has collapsed. I use that word deliberately."

Why is that you ask?

As usual it's only blue states that are the problem in conservativeland. "To put it bluntly the teachers union won't teach. Local authorities are scared to death to offend them. Of course they are. the teachers union holds the keys to city hall. Offend the union, you're out of office."

But why won't they teach, Mr. Varney? Because they are power-hungry teachers?

Varney never explains the knowable and unknowable regarding COVID19, just that teachers are awful.

Varney cries that the kids have lost a year of school and our hearts go out to them, but again, he never mentions COVID19.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that the teachers union, out of its own self-interest, has abandoned the education of our children. The solution? I think it has to be radical and this is the moment for it. Deunionize the public schools." said Varney.

He continued: "The teachers union played a big part in the president's election, but nothing short of deunionization can hope to fix this mess. Don't hold your breath. The teachers union holds enormous political power. As this disaster plays out the pressure will grow. Hold the teachers union accountable. It is the least we can do for our children."

Conservatives hate unions with the passion of a thousand burning suns. Varney is not above using a global pandemic to conduct a proxy war against educators.

While Varney stays tucked safely away in his studio bubble, those being tasked with teaching our children are terrified of catching COVID, and transmitting the virus to their family, friends and others. Of course it's the virus, Stuart, which is why you won't mention it.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team