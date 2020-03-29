Hey, Donald Trump: Her Name Is Gretchen Whitmer

With no sports to write about, Mitch Albom turned his sights on the hateful and misogynistic comments made by Trump towards Michigan's Governor, Gretchen Whitmer. Whitmer, a Democrat whose vocal criticisms of the Trump response and lack of resources, has become a target for Trump's pettiness in recent days. Trump has repeatedly referred to Whitmer in press conferences as "the young woman", "a woman governor", "the woman", rather than use her real name.

Source: Detroit Free Press



First of all, she has a name. Gretchen Whitmer. She is not “the woman” or “all she does is sit there” or “you know who I’m talking about” — all phrases President Donald Trump has used besides saying the actual name of the person Michigan voters elected to govern us. It’s “Gretchen Whitmer.” Show some respect. At a time when Americans must adjust to a world without hugs, kisses or handshakes, the least a president of the United States can do is call our governor by her name. And stop complaining about her “complaining.” Gretchen Whitmer hasn’t done anything that every Michigander doesn’t want her to do — ask the federal government for masks, ventilators, test kits and other aid to fight the COVID-19 virus that is infecting and killing us. She’s not speaking for herself. She’s speaking for the people.

Albom's 1700-word column ended with Albom telling Trump to stop acting like a child.

Yes, we are going to get through this and yes, we are going to beat this, because that is what we do, as Michiganders, as Americans. We will innovate, adjust, endure and prevail. While we’re doing that, we don’t need presidential name-calling. We don’t need disrespect. We don’t need the most powerful person in the nation, whom we helped elect to his job, refusing to return our governor’s calls and acting like a pouting child waiting to be asked nicely before he shares his toys. Now is not the time to be a child, Mr. President. Now is the time to put away childish things. To be a man. You can begin by respecting a woman. Her name is Gretchen Whitmer. She is our governor. And like her or not, she represents us to you. She counts. We count. Please, at least act like you understand that.

Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me 👋



I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it. https://t.co/FtWlTLZdqW — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020

Trump responded as one would expect from him, like an asshole.