Happy Friday, Crooks and Liars! I just figured out it has been two weeks of social distancing for us here in Seattle, and like the Groundhog seeing its own shadow, I have a feeling we're all going to hiding out longer. Like the rest of you, I want everything NOW!

Infidel753 says that Prznint Stupid is making a deadly mistake... but for whom?

Homeless on the High Desert makes the case that The Trump Virus will go down in history as the worst intelligence failure in US History.

Spin Easy Time wonders how the 21st Century is stacking up.

Bonus Track: Open Culture alerts us that we can stream all 18 hours of Ken Burns' fabulous documentary, Baseball, for free, starting on what would have been Opening Day 2020. Have at it sports fans!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.