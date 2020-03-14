Mother Of High-Risk Son Publicly Shamed For Wearing Surgical Mask

Tasha Nelson's son Jack has cystic fibrosis. If he contracts the coronavirus he'll die, said his mom. So when she went out to the grocery store, afraid of bringing back the virus, she decked herself out in gloves and a surgical mask. What she wasn't prepared for was the reaction from some of her fellow shoppers.

Source: NBC Washington



Eight-year-old Jack Nelson has cystic fibrosis. He’s in the CDC’s high risk category for COVID-19.

If Jack got coronavirus, "he would die," says his mother, Tasha Nelson.

Tasha and the rest of Jack's family have gone to extreme measures to ensure Jack's safety, including disinfecting everything that goes in and out of the house and wearing protective gear while outdoors.

But when Tasha went to the store to run some errands on Thursday, she says she was publicly shamed for wearing a medical mask and latex gloves.

“People laughed at me, I had people make comments like, ‘she’s the reason why my life is being disrupted,'" Tasha said.

“I’m trying to make sure it doesn’t get into our house. Because if it does, I will be burying my son and I will do anything to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Tasha said.