Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Rand Paul Goes Full-On Racist, Calling Immigrants 'Non-People'

Just when you thought the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress might turn a corner to help the American worker, Rand Paul steps in to give white supremacists a woody.
By John Amato
6 hours ago by Heather
Views:

During the Senate debate over the new stimulus package that will hopefully deal with the drastic effects of COVID-19, Sen. Rand Paul offered up an amendment that he knows has no chance of passing.

Apparently, at this grave time in our country he decided he needed to make believe that now he's suddenly a fiscal conservative again.

So when he took to the floor, he gave himself a chance to unceremoniously bash, dehumanize, and uncouple undocumented workers from humanity.

I'm sure Stephen Miller shed a tear of joy at such a sentiment.

Sen. Paul was complaining about fiscal responsibility. "My amendment does just that," he declared. "My amendment says that if you want to apply for money from the government through the child tax credit program, this is money that the government gives to people, that you have to be a legitimate person, you have to have a social security number."

"We've been talking about this reform for a decade now and have not passed it. It has nothing to do with not liking immigrants, it has to do with saying taxpayer money shouldn't go to non-people," he said.

Sen. Paul continued, "You should have to be a person to get taxpayer money."

All the white nationalists in the world stood up and cheered.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.