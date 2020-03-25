Right Wing Website 'The Federalist' Suggests 'COVID Parties' To Infect Kids

The right-wing and notoriously secretive about their funding sources blog, The Federalist, has a truly stupid idea for how to stem the tide of the Coronavirus.
Yes, in the 1950's and 60's mothers used to hold "Chicken Pox parties" so that all of the children in a social circle would have the chickenpox at the same time. The idea was to avoid inconveniencing the social calendar of parents over a longer period of time and just "let kids get it all at once."
The hidden truth is that some children DIE of chickenpox.
And by the way, we now have a vaccine for chickenpox to prevent children from getting this disease, which, to repeat myself, kills a number of children who get it.
There is no vaccine yet for Coronavirus, and the idea about coordinating "planned immunity" for a disease for which we have no treatment and for whom it is FATAL in some cases is about as stupid as prescribing fish tank cleaner as a treatment option.
Never mind.