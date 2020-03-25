Right Wing Website 'The Federalist' Suggests 'COVID Parties' To Infect Kids

The right-wing and notoriously secretive about their funding sources blog, The Federalist, has a truly stupid idea for how to stem the tide of the Coronavirus.

The Federalist is already at the voluntary infection party phase of things with coronavirus: pic.twitter.com/MWEy3AV5OD — Courtney Hagle (@CourtneyHagle) March 25, 2020

Yes, in the 1950's and 60's mothers used to hold "Chicken Pox parties" so that all of the children in a social circle would have the chickenpox at the same time. The idea was to avoid inconveniencing the social calendar of parents over a longer period of time and just "let kids get it all at once."

The hidden truth is that some children DIE of chickenpox.

And by the way, we now have a vaccine for chickenpox to prevent children from getting this disease, which, to repeat myself, kills a number of children who get it.

There is no vaccine yet for Coronavirus, and the idea about coordinating "planned immunity" for a disease for which we have no treatment and for whom it is FATAL in some cases is about as stupid as prescribing fish tank cleaner as a treatment option.

NY Post, 3/19: !!! THIS FISH TANK CLEANER COULD TREAT CORONAVIRUS!



NY Post, 3/24: Who could have ever guessed that someone would ingest fish tank cleaner?? pic.twitter.com/1YcbCAHUFw — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 25, 2020

Never mind.

I am continually flabbergasted that The Federalist is running these kinds of takes, especially after one of their staff writers, Bre Payton, died in 2018 from H1N1 flu https://t.co/syKkw08V6H — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) March 25, 2020

This is a Hail Mary by the Federalist staff to finally get invited to a party https://t.co/RmlVeTDzIp — Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) March 25, 2020