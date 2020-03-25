Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Right Wing Website 'The Federalist' Suggests 'COVID Parties' To Infect Kids

Like the "Chicken Pox Parties" of the 1960s. Which KILLED some children.
By Tengrain
Right Wing Website 'The Federalist' Suggests 'COVID Parties' To Infect Kids
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

The right-wing and notoriously secretive about their funding sources blog, The Federalist, has a truly stupid idea for how to stem the tide of the Coronavirus.

Yes, in the 1950's and 60's mothers used to hold "Chicken Pox parties" so that all of the children in a social circle would have the chickenpox at the same time. The idea was to avoid inconveniencing the social calendar of parents over a longer period of time and just "let kids get it all at once."

The hidden truth is that some children DIE of chickenpox.

And by the way, we now have a vaccine for chickenpox to prevent children from getting this disease, which, to repeat myself, kills a number of children who get it.

There is no vaccine yet for Coronavirus, and the idea about coordinating "planned immunity" for a disease for which we have no treatment and for whom it is FATAL in some cases is about as stupid as prescribing fish tank cleaner as a treatment option.

Never mind.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.