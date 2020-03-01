SNL Cold Open: 2020 South Carolina Democratic Debate

The whole crew shows up for this spoof of the Democratic debate and Trump response to COVID-19, aka Trumpvirus.

It opens with Mike Pence reassuring the nation that he is ready to handle a pandemic in spite of the fact that he doesn't believe in science. After a guest appearance by Ben Carson, the skit rolls on to the Democratic Debate.

“Hey, what about me possibly winning the nomination? Universal health care doesn’t sound too crazy now, does it?” Bernie Sanders asks.

Elizabeth Warren points back at Mike Bloomberg: “We need someone who can handle this that we can trust. Mayor Bloomberg supported George W. Bush, he supported Lindsey Graham, he funded SARS. He invented traffic. He was responsible for McDonald’s serving spaghetti. He wrote and directed the movie Cats…This is a bad man.”

All of the remaining candidates make appearances. It's one of the better cold opens of his season.