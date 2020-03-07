Tim O’Brien Promises ‘Scorched Earth’ Attacks On Trump Family Corruption

In an AM Joy discussion this morning, Reid pointed out that Republicans are throwing stones from glass houses if they use Hunter Biden to go after Joe Biden in the presidential campaign.

She ran down a very lengthy list of Trump family corruption. It's not as though this has not previously been reported. We saw a graphic of an LA Times headline, “Trump’s children take in millions overseas as president slams Biden’s son,” e.g.

But O’Brien promised the scrutiny will be dialed up to new levels:

O’BRIEN: If the Republicans really want to make an issue out of Hunter Biden, which is very low-hanging fruit that I don’t think most Democratic voters care about anyway, there is going to be a scorched earth response aimed at all of the Trump children that is unlike anything they’ve experienced thus far in the media.

“There’s a lot of ads you could make on something like that,” Reid said, pointedly. And it just so happens that Bloomberg is putting his fortune to work with a new organization dedicated to attacking Trump and supporting the Democratic nominee. That organization will include hundreds of Bloomberg’s former campaign staffers.

O’Brien laughed without confirming or denying whether Bloomberg might be planning any such ads. But you don’t have to strain to read the tea leaves here.

O’BRIEN: I think it’s an important moment for the American people to be woke about how rampant the financial conflicts of interest are among Trump’s children and the president himself. They’re an absolute failure to distance themselves from the Trump organization and all the deals they’ve continued to pursue while in the White House, whether it’s the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.; 666 Fifth Avenue, which has a long and ugly history with Jared and the Chinese government; and Jared and the Russian government; and Jared and his family’s struggling finances at the time – all of this stuff will become, I think, food for thought for everyone.

But wait, there’s more!

Reid noted that Trump's corrupt ties go well beyond his own family. She cited the family of Trump cabinet member Elaine Chao (aka Mrs. Mitch McConnell), Rudy Giuliani’s family, Newt Gingrich’s wife, Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Attorney General William Barr’s son-in-law, Eric Trump’s brother-in-law - all of whom have profited from having Trump in the White House.

This looks very promising, indeed.