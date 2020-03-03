Woman Told: ‘Shut Up, Sit Down’ After Asking Kellyanne Conway Tough Question

At an event with White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday, a woman was told to “shut up” after she accused President Donald Trump of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare.

The confrontation occurred during Attorney’s General William Barr’s rollout of an elder fraud program in Tampa, Florida while Conway was speaking.

Tampa Bay Times correspondent Anastasia Dawson reported that the woman was told to “shut up” and “sit down.” According to reports, Conway did not directly answer the woman’s question.

It’s a busy morning in Sun City Center! ⁦@AGWilliamBarr⁩ ⁦@KellyannePolls⁩ ⁦@joegrogan45⁩ + ⁦@TB_Times⁩ here for launch of DOJ’s Nat’l Nursing Home Initiative + crackdown on elder fraud dubbed “Keeping Seniors Safe” pic.twitter.com/dhxh5ThtQe — Anastasia Dawson (@adawsonwrites) March 3, 2020

.⁦@KellyannePolls⁩ gets interrupted at Sun City Center by protestor after she says President Trump ‘won’t touch Medicare or Medicaid’. Security guard talks to protester - doesn’t toss her out #FlaPol pic.twitter.com/KIWWx4AHg8 — Mitch Perry (@MitchPerry18) March 3, 2020