Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Woman Told: ‘Shut Up, Sit Down’ After Asking Kellyanne Conway Tough Question

At a Tampa, FL event about elder fraud, an audience member asked why Trump wants to cut Medicare. Security had a talk with her.
By David
Woman Told: ‘Shut Up, Sit Down’ After Asking Kellyanne Conway Tough Question
Image from: Flickr/DonkeyHotey

At an event with White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday, a woman was told to “shut up” after she accused President Donald Trump of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare.

The confrontation occurred during Attorney’s General William Barr’s rollout of an elder fraud program in Tampa, Florida while Conway was speaking.

Tampa Bay Times correspondent Anastasia Dawson reported that the woman was told to “shut up” and “sit down.” According to reports, Conway did not directly answer the woman’s question.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.