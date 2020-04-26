SNL Cold Open: Brad Pitt Destroys Trump's Dangerous Lies As Dr. Anthony Fauci

A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly said that Brad Pitt should play him on Saturday Night Live.

Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly says "Brad Pitt, of course" should play him on "Saturday Night Live." pic.twitter.com/WFN45F83mW — New Day (@NewDay) April 10, 2020

Well, this week, he got his wish, with Brad Pitt doing a fine job taking apart Trump's dangerous lies during this weekend's Cold Open:

This week's cold open featured a celebrity cameo from Brad Pitt playing Dr. Anthony Fauci. During the cold open, Pitt's Fauci clarified several of President Donald Trump's recent comments concerning COVID-19. "Yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines," Pitt said. "So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say.” For starters, Pitt's Fauci clarified that when Trump said "everyone can get a test, what he meant was almost no one." Pitt then went to a clip of the president saying his administration had done an "incredible job" and COVID-19 will "disappear one day, like a miracle." "A miracle is great. Who doesn’t like miracles," Pitt said, before adding, "Miracles shouldn't be Plan A."

Pitt also took jabs at Trump's suggestions that UV light could be used inside the body, COVID-19 could be cured from injecting disinfectants and his promise not to fire Fauci, before wrapping things up by taking off his wig and thanking the real Dr. Fauci, along with all of the medical workers, first responders and their families and everyone working to keep us safe and fed during these trying times.