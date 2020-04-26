Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

SNL Cold Open: Brad Pitt Destroys Trump's Dangerous Lies As Dr. Anthony Fauci

SNL at Home returned this weekend with Brad Pitt as Dr. Anthony Fauci taking aim at all of the dangerous lies we've been hearing from Trump on the coronavirus pandemic.
By Heather

A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly said that Brad Pitt should play him on Saturday Night Live.

Well, this week, he got his wish, with Brad Pitt doing a fine job taking apart Trump's dangerous lies during this weekend's Cold Open:

This week's cold open featured a celebrity cameo from Brad Pitt playing Dr. Anthony Fauci. During the cold open, Pitt's Fauci clarified several of President Donald Trump's recent comments concerning COVID-19.

"Yes, the president has taken some liberties with our guidelines," Pitt said. "So tonight, I would like to explain what the president was trying to say.”

For starters, Pitt's Fauci clarified that when Trump said "everyone can get a test, what he meant was almost no one."

Pitt then went to a clip of the president saying his administration had done an "incredible job" and COVID-19 will "disappear one day, like a miracle."

"A miracle is great. Who doesn’t like miracles," Pitt said, before adding, "Miracles shouldn't be Plan A."

Pitt also took jabs at Trump's suggestions that UV light could be used inside the body, COVID-19 could be cured from injecting disinfectants and his promise not to fire Fauci, before wrapping things up by taking off his wig and thanking the real Dr. Fauci, along with all of the medical workers, first responders and their families and everyone working to keep us safe and fed during these trying times.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.