Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

CNN Anchor Stops Lying GOP Senator In His Tracks

CNN's John King did his job for once when he stopped Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy's lame attempt to deflect from how they should be handling Trump's dangerous "advice" about disinfectants and coronavirus.
By Heather
2 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Good for CNN's John King for stopping one of these Republican liars in their tracks for once. Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy was asked about Trump's ridiculous remarks about UV light and injecting disinfectants as a treatment for coronavirus, and and the fact that the CDC itself had to issue a warning on the use of household cleaners.

Cassidy did his best to downplay the real danger to public health that Trump represents, saying that no one took his advice seriously, and King was having none of it.

KING: You’re a senator, but you’re also Dr. Cassidy, and I’m interested in your perspective. If you look at Google searches this past week, after the president talked about sunlight and using possibly using disinfectants, you see a spike in searches there for”inject yourself with disinfectant.” One of the highest states where those searches spiked was yours, sir, the state of Louisiana, which has been incredibly hard hit by COVID-19, and where the president has a very loyal base.

We’re in the position this past week where the Centers for Disease Control and U.S. Surgeon General had to put out public statements, essentially saying, and this is my translation, don’t listen to the president, be careful here.

As a doctor, what goes through your mind when the president dispenses medical advice and have you ever thought about picking up the phone and saying, sir, please, don’t?

CASSIDY: The president speaks in such a way — people are not going to inject themselves, and when I hear this kind of conversation around that, I think to myself, we should be talking about how do we use data to guide where we can reopen the economy, not about what the president said on Lysol, because, really, no one is going to inject themselves with Lysol.

KING: But, I'm sorry, I just need to interrupt here. I hope you’re right sir, but, f you talk to the — on the Maryland hotline, they got a lot of phone calls. You see these searches here. He at least puts the nugget in people’s minds. If he hadn’t mentioned it, those searches don’t happen, those phone calls don’t happen, the time is not wasted and we can get to the point you’re trying to make.

CASSIDY: So, we can talk about Lysol, if you want to, John. We really can. What we should be talking about is how do we use data in order to keep people safe and reopen an economy. Now, we can talk about searches, or we can talk about R0. R0 is the rate of the transmissibility of a virus, if we lower it less than 1, we can reopen an economy safely. Now, that’s not Lysol. Maybe that doesn't kind of light up a headline, but it is what opens our economy, and frankly, that’s what I'm focused on.

KING: Sir, that's what I'd love to focus on, but we also do have to cover the president of the United States when he says things.

I'd love to see the Senator try to explain to any of his constituents that what Trump said was just some sort of a joke if one of their loved ones has died because they listened to him.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.