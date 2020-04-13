Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

Donald Trump Lays Claim To 'Total Authority' During On-Air Meltdown

During his 2-hour meltdown in front of the cameras, Donald Trump once again said the quiet part out loud.
By Karoli Kuns
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

During his press conference which was largely a combination of propaganda and temper tantrum, Donald Trump opened his mouth and said these words with a straight face and serious tone:

"When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's gotta be. It's total."

And if that wasn't enough for you, watch him shush CNN's Kaitlan Collins when she asks him who told him he has "total authority."

Even Liz Cheney couldn't abide his claim to tyranny:

Nor could Jonah Goldberg:

Jonathan Turley:

The entire briefing was just one absurd claim after another. Trump was so unhinged that the CNN chyron writer had a field day:

CNN's Jim Acosta had an opinion, too:

On the topic of "total authority" many had opinions:

This sums it up nicely:

Tyranny presents itself in a swath of orange hair and self-tanner. November cannot come soon enough.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.