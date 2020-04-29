Fox News Doctor Downplays Virus Testing: 'Not The Silver Bullet'

One of the biggest failures of the Trump administration after the coronavirus was discovered and started to spread was in regards to using the DPA so we could produce enough testing kits for the American public.

On Fox News' Outnumbered this morning, host Harris Faulkner interviewed Dr. Makary, a professor of public health at Johns Hopkins university and asked him about the rising death numbers and the amount of cases that are growing in the United States.

Harris Faulkner asked him about testing and what role it plays in the rising death toll and number of confirmed cases.

"We know about 21% of New Yorkers have been exposed based on antibody tests," Makary said. "So I don't want people to be alarmed when they see the cases surge."

Really? What that tells us is that more people have been exposed to the virus than originally thought which is not comforting, jackass. And that explains the rising death toll too. It also means fewer people have been tested than should have been.

He continued, "CVS is launching a thousand different sites where people can get tested nationwide.We heard that from the White House. You know, I'm just of the opinion, Harris, that testing is not the silver bullet. I know it's a minority opinion." '

Fox News found a Johns Hopkins University professor to give an unpopular minority opinion that stays in line with many of the Fox News pundits, Trump and Republican politicians screaming that Americans should go back to work regardless if they get infected or not. But wait, there's more!

Dr. Makary went off the deep end.

"But the notion that somehow if you test every American five times a week we are going to somehow conquer this, I just don't think that is one of the tools in the toolbox," Dr. Makary opined.



Who the F**K is saying test every American five times a week? Having available testing helps curtail the spread of the virus. It's not a cure, but it treats the problem of how easily the virus spreads throughout the country.

He continued, "If you test positive, it doesn't change our recommendation or medical advice most of the time. if you're not changing our advice, why are we testing so frequently?"

Repeat after me: ASYMPTOMATIC CARRIERS

He calls testing a little over 1% of the US population over-testing?

This is a doctor? If you test positive you can hopefully stop the spread of the virus to your family and friend and not die you motherf**king asshole.