Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Giant Orange Man-Baby Berates Reporter For Asking About Tests

Trump called the Playboy reporter a "loudmouth" and a "showboat."
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Trump had a little snit over Playboy reporter Brian Karem and threatened to take his ball and go home.

Karem yelled a question at Trump. "I know you want to blame the WHO, but I've spoken to hundreds of people across the country in the last few weeks who say they still can't get tested, and that they aren't social distancing."

"Excuse me, I know your question. You ready? The governors are supposed to do testing. It's up to the governors," the Orange Cheeto said.

Karem talked over another reporter's question, saying the people who won't observe social distancing "followed his lead."

"I told them when they put this guy here it's nothing but trouble," Trump said. "He's a showboat. If you keep talking, I'll leave, and you can have it out with the rest of these people."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.