Maryland Governor Complains About Flood Of Calls Asking About Ingesting Clorox

Donald Trump's daily press conferences have become a menace to the American public and that was exemplified last week when he suggested ingesting disinfectants may kill COVID-19 a few days ago.

The chair of the National Governor's Association and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan joined ABC's This Week and explain what happened after Trump made those disastrous remarks.

When George Stephanopoulos asked if states like Georgia and Oklahoma are opening too quickly, Hogan said, "I’m going to be very cautious. We're going to make decisions on science."

Science, isn't that a nice word?

"On Friday, your emergency management agency put out an alert to the citizens of Maryland making sure that they did not ingest or inject disinfectants after the president's comments," Tapper observed.

After Trump's insidious remarks disinfectant manufacturers came out and issued warnings against people ingesting any cleaning fluids.

Stephanopoulos then played a clip of Trump gaslighting everyone who saw his original remarks by saying he was being sarcastic, which nobody believes.

"Many of your citizens didn't see it as sarcasm. Is that how you took it?" Stephanopoulos said.

"I think it's really important. This has been important to me from day one about communicating very clearly on the facts because people listen to these press conferences," Hogan emphasized. "They listen when the governor holds a press conference and they certainly pay attention when the President of the United States is standing there giving a press conference about something as serious as this worldwide pandemic."

He continued, "And I think when misinformation comes out or you just say something that pops in your head, it does send a wrong message. We had hundreds of calls come into our emergency hotline at our health department asking if it was -- if it was right to ingest Clorox or alcohol cleaning products, whether that was going to help them fight the virus. So, we had to put out that warning to make sure that people were not doing something like that which would kill people actually to do it."

Trump's words need to carry with them a warning like we see on packages of cigarettes: These words may be hazardous to your health.

Trump knows that many of his supporters take his word as gospel, and most Americans usually have a belief that when a US president tells them something that's related to their own health and mortality that it would be based on what medical professionals have proven to be true.

Thankfully, the national media didn't ignore Trump's dangerous remarks, instead reporting thoroughly on his dangerous ideas. Because they did that, it forced Trump to backpedal and finally start whining about the pressers in general.