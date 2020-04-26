Trump Rage-Tweets That His Lie-Filled Coronavirus 'Briefings' Are 'Not Worth The Effort'

It appears we may finally be spared these daily lie-filled press briefings from Trump and his so-called coronavirus "task force," not because our corporate media decided to do the right thing and quit airing them live, but because Trump is tired of being the subject of widespread mockery ever since he stepped in it and suggested that people could possibly use UV light or disinfectants inside the body as a treatment for coronavirus.

Here's his latest rage tweet from Saturday night where he once again lashed out at the press for daring to do their jobs during these ridiculous daily freak shows.

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

Axios reported a couple of days ago that his advisers have been urging him to stop doing the briefings because they're not helping his poll numbers against Joe Biden. Never mind the fact that he's putting people's lives at risk who are foolish enough to actually listen to him, as we saw with the uptick in calls to the NYC poison control center following the spectacle in the video above.

Trump was treated with the disdain he deserves on Twitter in response his latest temper tantrum. Here are just a few examples.

If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 25, 2020

Pobrecito. The reporters won't play along with Lil Donnie's alternate reality that he's used to from scripted TV days when everyone pretended his rantings were brilliant. Now he's taking his ball & going back to his room after suggesting disinfectants as a covid 19 treatment. pic.twitter.com/rRKn1G9IBY — KD (@Fly_Sistah) April 25, 2020

what a fragile little excuse for a human — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 25, 2020

It is your job to inform the American people. The pressers are live. There’s no way to fake live tv. You’re just a fake president on the real news and the whole world knows it. Even your base is dwindling. #NovemberIsComing — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 25, 2020