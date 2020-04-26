Politics
Trump Rage-Tweets That His Lie-Filled Coronavirus 'Briefings' Are 'Not Worth The Effort'

The mockery following his suggestion that UV light or disinfectants could be used inside the body as a treatment for coronavirus must finally be getting to him.
It appears we may finally be spared these daily lie-filled press briefings from Trump and his so-called coronavirus "task force," not because our corporate media decided to do the right thing and quit airing them live, but because Trump is tired of being the subject of widespread mockery ever since he stepped in it and suggested that people could possibly use UV light or disinfectants inside the body as a treatment for coronavirus.

Here's his latest rage tweet from Saturday night where he once again lashed out at the press for daring to do their jobs during these ridiculous daily freak shows.

Axios reported a couple of days ago that his advisers have been urging him to stop doing the briefings because they're not helping his poll numbers against Joe Biden. Never mind the fact that he's putting people's lives at risk who are foolish enough to actually listen to him, as we saw with the uptick in calls to the NYC poison control center following the spectacle in the video above.

Trump was treated with the disdain he deserves on Twitter in response his latest temper tantrum. Here are just a few examples.

