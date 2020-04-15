Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Kellyanne Pretends COVID19 Is Somehow The Nineteenth Virus

The stupid hurts, please make it stop!
By John Amato
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Views:

The new White House tactic is to blame the WHO for the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Think about it: the top White House priority today is to shift the blame from Donald Trump and make mendacious excuses for not taking action sooner to stop the spread of the virus in the US.

On this morning's Fox and Friends, "alternative reality spokesperson" Kellyanne Conway was there to promote their latest propaganda.

Another of their talking points is that Trump closed down travel between the US and China that is saving lives.
If they actually knew how a pandemic works and viruses spread (they hope their followers don't bother figuring that out either) then they'd know that Trump's restrictions came too late and was not effective in curbing travel.

And the latest death toll figures stand at 26,000 in the U.S.

What does professional liar have to say to those that have lost loved ones? Nada.

Anyway, then she made as asinine a comment as possible.

Conway said, “Some of the scientists and doctors say there could be other strains later on, this could come back in the fall in a limited way."

"This is Covid-19, not Covid 1, folks. And you would think that people charged with the World Health Organization facts and figures would be on top of that,” Conway said.

Trump sycophants and surrogates don't even bother trying to understand basic information about any topic they gaslight whenever they begin their newest lie fest.

If it has a rhyme or sounds good in their twisted brains then it's good enough to tell the American people.

Here's a brief explanation in Kellyanne needs some help.

What does COVID-19 stand for in its full form?

COVID-19 is the name of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus. Viruses and the diseases they cause have different names. For example, AIDS is the disease caused by the human immunodeficiency virus, HIV.

As mentioned above, COVID-19 is an acronym. In its full form, COVID-19 stands for coronavirus disease of 2019.

So the "19" categorizes what year the virus was created.

Gotcha.

Please, the stupid hurts, make it stop!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.