Kellyanne Pretends COVID19 Is Somehow The Nineteenth Virus

The new White House tactic is to blame the WHO for the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Think about it: the top White House priority today is to shift the blame from Donald Trump and make mendacious excuses for not taking action sooner to stop the spread of the virus in the US.

On this morning's Fox and Friends, "alternative reality spokesperson" Kellyanne Conway was there to promote their latest propaganda.

Another of their talking points is that Trump closed down travel between the US and China that is saving lives.

If they actually knew how a pandemic works and viruses spread (they hope their followers don't bother figuring that out either) then they'd know that Trump's restrictions came too late and was not effective in curbing travel.

And the latest death toll figures stand at 26,000 in the U.S.

What does professional liar have to say to those that have lost loved ones? Nada.

Anyway, then she made as asinine a comment as possible.

Conway said, “Some of the scientists and doctors say there could be other strains later on, this could come back in the fall in a limited way."

"This is Covid-19, not Covid 1, folks. And you would think that people charged with the World Health Organization facts and figures would be on top of that,” Conway said.

Trump sycophants and surrogates don't even bother trying to understand basic information about any topic they gaslight whenever they begin their newest lie fest.

If it has a rhyme or sounds good in their twisted brains then it's good enough to tell the American people.

Here's a brief explanation in Kellyanne needs some help.

What does COVID-19 stand for in its full form? COVID-19 is the name of the disease caused by the SARS-CoV2 virus. Viruses and the diseases they cause have different names. For example, AIDS is the disease caused by the human immunodeficiency virus, HIV. As mentioned above, COVID-19 is an acronym. In its full form, COVID-19 stands for coronavirus disease of 2019.

So the "19" categorizes what year the virus was created.

Gotcha.

Please, the stupid hurts, make it stop!