It's hard to find anyone who isn't a fan of of Bill Withers' music, whether they know his name or not. Songs such as "Lean On Me", Ain't No Sunshine", and "Just The Two Of Us" are up there with the all time greats The singer/songwriter died on Monday at 81. Tonight's groove is one of my favorite Bill Withers songs. Hope y'all had a lovely day. Hang in there.