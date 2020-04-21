Misc
The Potential Meat Shortage Edition:
In 1910, Jack London Saw Covid Coming. L.A. Progressive tells us more.

Boomer Dem-Nation has to tell a friend he's a fool.

Warren Throckmorton finds a hypocrite.

Here's a question:

For what purpose do people bring large weapons to political rallies, particularly rallies that have nothing to do with gun control? What unspoken message are they sending? Is there any reason for these armed protests except to scare and strike fear in people?

Asked by Blue Heron Blast.

Plan? What plan? Maha has some grim reality.

