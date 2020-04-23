A look at the facts about the woman accusing Joe Biden of sexual assault, from The Rectification of Names. Yas also looks at Trumpy Lumpy's electoral chances.

Worse than we think? Scottie has links about damage that COVID-19 can do beyond the respiratory system: "... suggests the virus also may be causing heart inflammation, acute kidney disease, neurological malfunction, blood clots, intestinal damage and liver problems."

Our own INFIDEL753 is linked by Raymond of FairAndUnbalanced.com. The subject? The Second Wave.

1,000 words worth: Meme round-up from the Making Donald Drumpf Again Tumblr.

Further analysis of Tea Party 2: Idiot Boogaloo from Max's Dad.

