Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal posts ...
By M. Bouffant

The Non-Stop Virus Edition:

Attention to the Unseen brings us Big News: "Trump owes tens of millions to the Bank of China — and the loan is due soon".

Cutting Through The Crap: Why the 25th Amendment won't be used.

Who foots the bills in this nation? "Not the red parasite states!" types The Rude Pundit.

Dr. Trump's Med School class, from the New York Crank.

Aggregatin' the aggregators: Infidel753 should have his wkly. thing up. FairAndUnbalanced's is already there. Of special note from FAU: Ant Farmer's Almanac takes on Kafka's Metamorphosis.

It's been real. Too real. I've been M. Bouffant. Keep the tips coming to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

