Mike's Blog Round Up

If you think voting isn't important, just look at how hard the Republicans are working to stop us from doing it.

In the months to come, on blogs and other forums, you'll see comments that attempt to set some Democrats against other Democrats on whatever grounds. These may come from Republican trolls, or from Russian trolls, or sometimes even from sincere but misguided liberals or leftists. In practical terms it makes no difference. The de facto effect is the same regardless -- to make it that much more likely that Trump remains in power. Be aware.

The Debate Link: The internet makes people with fringe opinions believe that their views are more widely accepted than they really are.

By Hook or by Book: Volunteers respond to a hospital's plea for the protective supplies the government is failing to provide.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: A goodbye to the Bernie Sanders campaign.

Octoberfarm: The worst president ever, in images.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!

