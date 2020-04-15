Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

In Pathetic Irony, COVID Stops School Shootings

All it took for America to stop killing students with guns was to shut down all the schools.
By Common Dreams
In Pathetic Irony, COVID Stops School Shootings
Protest outside Trump Hotel, Washington Image from: Photo by Tim Mudd on Unsplash

The nationwide lockdown to stem the rise of the coronavirus has had one silver lining—March 2020 was the first March since 2002 without a school shooting.

"Depressing on mulitple levels," said New York Times reporter Annie Karni.

Washington Post reporter Robert Klemko made the observation Monday morning on Twitter.

"Heartbreaking statistic," tweeted the Wall Street Journal's Robbie Whelan in reply.

Schools around the country were ordered or recommended closed in mid-March to attempt to stem the spread of the disease, which has already infected a reported 576,695 Americans so far and killed 23,068.

"All it took was a pandemic and closing all the schools," tweeted Bloomberg editor Mark Gongloff.

Shelter in place orders have been issued in some states and cities, including New York City. Author and activist Naomi Klein on Monday drew a connection between the language of both the national pandemic lockdown and the school shooting drills children around the country take part in.

"So many abnormal normals these kids are expected to adapt to," said Klein.

Despite the absence of school shootings in March, gun sales in the month were the second highest on record, leading gun control advocates to fear that there may be a spike in killings once the lockdowns end.

"When this pandemic ends and we emerge from this physical distancing reality, the guns will remain," said Guns Down America executive director Igor Volsky. "Will there be increased mass shootings, school shootings, shootings at home, at work, at concerts?"

Republished from Common Dreams (Eoin Higgins, staff writer) under a Creative Commons License.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.