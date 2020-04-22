Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Raleigh Police Calmly Watch White COVIDiot Call Them Nazis To Their Face

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina were seen calmly watching as a man protesting coronavirus stay-at-home orders called them Nazis.
By David
Raleigh Police Calmly Watch White COVIDiot Call Them Nazis To Their Face
Image from: Screengrab

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina were seen calmly watching as a man protesting coronavirus stay-at-home orders called them Nazis.

The confrontation occurred at a rally to “reopen” the state on Tuesday.

“Did you swear to God to support the Constitution?” the man shouted to nearby officers. “Are you doing that right now? Do you value your soul?”

“How does it feel to be close to a Nazi?” he continued. “The Nuremberg Trials… following orders is not an excuse!”

The protester added: “The difference between a police officer that doesn’t follow his oath and the guards at Dachau [concentration camp] are minimal!”

Watch below:

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.