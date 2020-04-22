Politics
State Dept. Report: China, Russia And Iran Push COVID-19 Disinfo Campaign

While the three governments have pushed out the same messages in the past, the global pandemic has seen the convergence of their messaging accelerate.
By Susie Madrak

Via Politico, findings from a non-public State Department report point toward a serious disinformation effort on American social media. I'm sure most of us have seen them: The virus is really a bioweapon that escaped from a lab, Bill Gates helped create it, colloidal silver cures it, etc. Like the information the Russians made up during the 2016 election, the stories have no basis in fact:

China, Iran and Russia are using the coronavirus crisis to launch a propaganda and disinformation onslaught against the United States, the State Department warns in a new report.

The three governments are pushing a host of matching messages: that the novel coronavirus is an American bioweapon, that the U.S. is scoring political points off the crisis, that the virus didn’t come from China, that U.S. troops spread it, that America’s sanctions are killing Iranians, that China’s response was great while the U.S.’ was negligent, that all three governments are managing the crisis well, and that the U.S. economy can't bear the toll of the virus.

The report, which is not public, was produced by the department’s Global Engagement Center — a fledgling office focused on the global information wars — and reviewed by POLITICO. It makes the case that propaganda and disinformation narratives from those country’s governments have converged as coronavirus has spread. And it says that while the three governments have pushed out the same messages in the past, the global pandemic has seen the convergence of their messaging accelerate.

Some of the disinformation is produced by state-run media outlets, and some has been put out by the governments themselves. A website run by Russia’s Defense Ministry, for instance, highlights the conspiracy theory that billionaire Bill Gates played a role in creating the virus.

But it's not just us. One expert who tracks internet trends says that anti-vaxxer information is becoming popular in French, German, and Italian sites. Whee!

