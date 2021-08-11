Politics
YouTube Suspends Rand Paul For 7 Days Over Mask Disinfo

The GOP is no longer a political party, but a right-wing troll operation.
By John Amato
2 days ago by Ed Scarce
Senator Rand Paul, who has already had COVID, used an online video to attack Dr. Fauci and all CDC guidelines regarding masks.

That got him kicked off YouTube for a week.

Paul was kicked off the video platform because in one of his videos claimed that "two different studies showed that surgical masks and cloth masks didn’t protect against the coronavirus."

“This resulted in a first strike on the channel, which means it can’t upload content for a week, per our longstanding three-strikes policy,” the spokesperson said. “We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities.”

Sen. Paul responded on Twitter:

Seven days is not long enough, but that's YouTube's guidelines. I never would have imagined before 2015, a sitting US Senator would undermine the health and safety of the citizens they swore to protect.

