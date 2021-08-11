YouTube Suspends Rand Paul For 7 Days Over Mask Disinfo

Senator Rand Paul, who has already had COVID, used an online video to attack Dr. Fauci and all CDC guidelines regarding masks.

That got him kicked off YouTube for a week.

Paul was kicked off the video platform because in one of his videos claimed that "two different studies showed that surgical masks and cloth masks didn’t protect against the coronavirus."

“This resulted in a first strike on the channel, which means it can’t upload content for a week, per our longstanding three-strikes policy,” the spokesperson said. “We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speaker or political views, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context such as countervailing views from local health authorities.”

Sen. Paul responded on Twitter:

A badge of honor . . . leftwing cretins at Youtube banning me for 7 days for a video that quotes 2 peer reviewed articles saying cloth masks don’t work.



If you want to see the banned video go to Liberty Tree https://t.co/gsTUwuLZGL — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 10, 2021

Seven days is not long enough, but that's YouTube's guidelines. I never would have imagined before 2015, a sitting US Senator would undermine the health and safety of the citizens they swore to protect.

The GOP is no longer a political party, but a right-wing troll operation.

A week's suspension is a pittance and actually gives the Rand Paul's and MTGs of the world a bigger platform when they come back. A better way would be to scroll dialogue over the video explaining why the information is not truthful. Or nail them with a six month ban next time. — USASpursFan (@Guillermo76484) August 11, 2021