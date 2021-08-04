Arkansas Governor Regrets Signing Ban On Mask Mandates

It's like Republicans have an epiphany when things get bad only after they've decided against expert opinion. Hutchison stumbled through a litany of excuses for his own ineptitude, saying "In hindsight I wish that had not become law." Maybe not signing the stupid bill into law would have helped, eh Governor?

Source: The Hill

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) says he regrets signing a ban on mask mandates in schools as he asks the state legislature to reverse the decision. “Well, I signed it at the time because our cases were at a very low point. I knew it'd be overridden by the legislature if I didn’t sign it ... I already eliminated our statewide mask mandate,” Hutchinson said in a press conference on Tuesday. “I signed it for those reasons that our cases were at a low point. Everything has changed now. And yes, in hindsight I wish that had not become law,” he added.

Arkansas is currently recording spikes in cases, deaths, and a record number of hospitalizations. All since they got rid of mask mandates.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on signing ban on mask mandates: "In hindsight, I wish that had not become law." https://t.co/Qg2ypqgEnM pic.twitter.com/3QG7DbaPzi — The Hill (@thehill) August 4, 2021

Twitter has not been kind to Arkansas' Governor today.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson played stupid games banning mask mandates, and now he wins the stupidest prize of having to undo it. https://t.co/LxM7psi0Af — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 4, 2021

Arkansas’ chief lawmaker says he hopes courts will find the dangerous bill he signed into law unconstitutional so his constituents will stop dying. 💁‍♀️ https://t.co/XQbJP7Ns4E — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 4, 2021

It's fair to say that it has not been a great week in Arkansas.

NEW: 168 students and 3 teachers in quarantine after first week of school in Marion, Arkansas due to positive cases and possible exposure to Covid-19. — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) August 2, 2021