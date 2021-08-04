Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Arkansas Governor Regrets Signing Ban On Mask Mandates

"In hindsight, I wish that had not become law," said Asa Hutchison.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

It's like Republicans have an epiphany when things get bad only after they've decided against expert opinion. Hutchison stumbled through a litany of excuses for his own ineptitude, saying "In hindsight I wish that had not become law." Maybe not signing the stupid bill into law would have helped, eh Governor?

Source: The Hill

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) says he regrets signing a ban on mask mandates in schools as he asks the state legislature to reverse the decision.

“Well, I signed it at the time because our cases were at a very low point. I knew it'd be overridden by the legislature if I didn’t sign it ... I already eliminated our statewide mask mandate,” Hutchinson said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“I signed it for those reasons that our cases were at a low point. Everything has changed now. And yes, in hindsight I wish that had not become law,” he added.

Arkansas is currently recording spikes in cases, deaths, and a record number of hospitalizations. All since they got rid of mask mandates.

Twitter has not been kind to Arkansas' Governor today.

It's fair to say that it has not been a great week in Arkansas.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team