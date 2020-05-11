Fox News Suggests A Patriotic 'Sacrifice' For The Economy

Instead of transmitting information that can help people save lives during the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News and other right-wing media outlets are pushing Americans to ignore stay-at-home orders, act like Green Berets, and go back to work -- no matter what the cost is to them or their families.

This is all in an effort to pump up the economy and reelect Donald Trump.

The leader of the military death cult propaganda team is Pete Hegseth, scumbag extraordinaire, who was pimping his new Fox Nation special during Monday's Fox and Friends.

He's promoting a military-style 'return to work for the Fatherland' nonsense, and using former military veterans to do it.

After showing highlights of Hegseth's web program, Brian Kilmeade delivered some Jim Jones-esque propaganda to his audience.

Kilmeade said, "About 78,000 Americans are dead. We understand how many got the virus -- I get it -- but at the same time can you get the military mindset with the masses to take on the enemy, because we have no choice"

"Sitting on the sideline will destroy the country. How do you get the military mindset to the everyday American?" he asked.

Hegseth replied, "The military mindset is a patriotic mindset that founded this country."

"It is courage," he whined.

"We have to reopen guys, right now, even in some of the more difficult places."

They sound like cult leaders brainwashing their viewers into suicide by preying on their (retired) viewers' affinity for the military.

It's disgusting and despicable.

They have no clue as to what will happen 30 days from today, 60 days from today, or 90 days from today, but what we do know is that if Americans violate their stay-at-home orders, even -- as Pete says -- in hot zones? This pandemic will continue to spread causing more and more deaths.

It was only eight weeks ago that Donald Trump finally told the nation that we are facing a pandemic. In this short time period, Fox News conservatives are flipping out and using the military to try and whip up a patriotic movement for Americans to go out "sacrifice" themselves.

I have a family member who is suffering from COVID19 and the family is in terrible fear and pain.

These mother****ers are using sympathies for wounded soldiers to guilt American citizens into endangering themselves, their friends, and their families during a pandemic.

May they all rot in hell