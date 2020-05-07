Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts
By Tengrain

How is everyone coping with sheltering-in-place, Crooks and Liars? The Winnetka Bowling league just dropped a new song and video that they made with all band members working remotely. I also saw this morning that something called Zoom Bachelorette is now a thing. It's a brave new world.

Infidel753 tells us we have a choice to make.

The Rude Pundit recaps Prznint Stupid's interview with ABC News.

What Would Jack Do tells us about the raging stupids.

Empire of the Senseless presents an elegiac look at life during wartime.

Bonus Track: Fritinancy gives us our word of the day: backronym, and usage example involves Ayatollah Ted Cruz.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Tags:
Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.