We grieve for George Floyd. We grieve for America.

Big Bad Bald Bastard is watching the country fall apart.

Zandar versus The Stupid says that Black Lives Still Matter.

Cynical C Blog notices an arrest in Minneapolis.

Bonus Track: Stop and smell the roses -- The Royal Horticulture Society took the Chelsea Flower Show virtual this year and we can all enjoy it.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).