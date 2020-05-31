We are at an inflection point in our history where something's gotta give, but it really is up to us —all of us— to make it the change we want to see.

gregfallis in a lovely post says that change gonna come. It's up to us to make it the change we want.

Does Anyone Know Where I Set My Coffee notes that the U.S. is burning, but it is actually a hopeful post.

hecatedemeter sees hopeful signs.

Hullabaloo says this will help. It did.

Bonus Track: Open Culture riffs on Mystery Science Theatre 3000, well, riffing.

Our closing thought:

"If we want things to stay as they are, things will have to change."

---Giuseppe di Lampedusa The Leopard

Our best wishes got to our pal Blogenfreude who had a family emergency this week. We hope everything is better. Thank you for letting me be part of your week!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).