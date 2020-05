Ed Brayton: One of Michigan's barbarian hordes finally pushed the law too far.

Annie Asks You: Some observations on the Tara Reade accusation.

Mock Paper Scissors: Trump seems to hope that if Red America can't get tests, they won't notice how badly covid-19 is hammering them.

Shower Cap: Chronicling the madness and corruption of the age of Trump.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!