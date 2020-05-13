Politics
Sen. Kennedy: 'I Don't Want To Have To Wear A Mask In The Shower'

The Louisiana senator plays the fool again for an audience of one.
By Susie Madrak
2 hours ago by Susie Madrak
Some things are just too stupid to ignore, and this is one: Sen. John Kennedy (LA) clowns it up for the cameras on Fox News (naturally!) yesterday. With a chyron saying "Sen. Kennedy on Pelosi's Far-Left Wish List," he attacked the Democrats' HERO Act. Yes, this United States senator plays an idiot: "I don't want to have to wear a face mask in the shower! That's the kind of stuff OSHA promulgates every day."

No, it doesn't, and no, it won't. But this is, after all, Fox "News."

You might be snickering and saying, "Boy, is that cornpone lawyer stupid." No, he isn't.

Kennedy, a former Democrat, ran twice for the Senate. He didn't win until he ran as a Republican. He attended Vanderbilt University, majoring in political science, philosophy and economics. (He graduated magna cum laude.) He earned his law degree from the University of Virginia, where he was executive editor of the law review.

But wait, there's more!

He also earned a Bachelor of Civil Law degree with first class honors from Oxford University, and has written a legal textbook and many legal articles.

So this educated man, instead of raising up the poorly-educated residents of his state, plays the idiot on TV, showing just how low Republicans are willing to debase themselves to please their master. What an embarrassment.

