Trump Campaign Compares Itself To Star Wars' Death Star

For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc.



In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aJgCNfx1m0 — Brad Parscale - Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020

An interesting choice for a campaign symbol. With any luck at all, Brad Perscale's vision will prove itself to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Idiots.

Naturally, the whiny-assed titty baby soon blamed the media, as they always seem to do for their fails.

I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet. Laugh all you want, we will take the win! — Brad Parscale - Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020

Twitter was unremorseful.

No Star Wars expert, but doesn’t the Death Star...get blown up? https://t.co/plf7ztTLAV — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 7, 2020

Who chooses to portray themselves as the Death Star? — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) May 7, 2020