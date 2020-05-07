Politics
Trump Campaign Compares Itself To Star Wars' Death Star

I guess no one told them the Death Star gets blown up, huh?
By Ed Scarce

An interesting choice for a campaign symbol. With any luck at all, Brad Perscale's vision will prove itself to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Idiots.

Source: Daily Beast

Someone from the Trump campaign obviously fell asleep in Star Wars. A tweet posted on 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale’s account Thursday morning touted an impending advertising bonanza, set to launch across digital, TV, political, and other platforms. “For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star),” the tweet said. “In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time.” What Parscale forgot was that the Death Star, the fancy-looking space station with the ability to destroy an entire planet, underestimated the tenacity of its enemy and was eventually blown to smithereens.

Naturally, the whiny-assed titty baby soon blamed the media, as they always seem to do for their fails.

Twitter was unremorseful.

