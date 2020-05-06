Trump Lied About His Baseball Prowess, Too

Trump is always bragging about what a great ballplayer he was, but boxscores unearthed by Slate.com paint an entirely different picture. Trump also said he attended a tryout camp with another hot young prospect and future Hall-of-Famer, Willie McCovey that convinced him to give up baseball for good. The only problem with that fabricated story (i.e. bald-faced lie) is that Willie McCovey is eight years older than Trump and was already a star player for the San Francisco Giants.

Source: The Daily Beast

