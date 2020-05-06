Sports
Trump Lied About His Baseball Prowess, Too

Trump has often said he could have been a professional baseball player. Boxscores indicate he hit just .138 at New York Military Academy.
By Ed Scarce

Trump is always bragging about what a great ballplayer he was, but boxscores unearthed by Slate.com paint an entirely different picture. Trump also said he attended a tryout camp with another hot young prospect and future Hall-of-Famer, Willie McCovey that convinced him to give up baseball for good. The only problem with that fabricated story (i.e. bald-faced lie) is that Willie McCovey is eight years older than Trump and was already a star player for the San Francisco Giants.

Source: The Daily Beast

Here’s a shock—President Trump, who has repeatedly boasted about how great he was at baseball in high school and how he could totally have gone pro if he’d wanted to, actually pretty much sucked at it. Slate has managed to unearth nine box scores from Trump’s time at New York Military Academy, which showed a four-for-29 batting record in his sophomore, junior, and senior seasons, with three runs batted in and a single run scored. Trump’s batting average in the nine games Slate found box scores for stood at a disappointing .138. Slate asked The Athletic’s Keith Law, a senior baseball writer, if Trump’s numbers sounded like those of someone who could have gone pro. “You don’t hit .138 for some podunk, cold-weather high school playing the worst competition you could possibly imagine,” Law said. “It’s absolutely laughable. He hit .138—he couldn’t fucking hit, that’s pretty clear.”

