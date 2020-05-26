Politics
Trump Weirdly Wonders If He Should Use Insulin

At an event announcing price curbs for retirees' insulin, Trump goes off script for a moment.
During an event announcing limits on Medicare copays for insulin, Donald Trump went off script and bizarrely wondered whether he should be taking insulin, presumably as a preventive measure to ward off diabetes. Of course, it doesn't actually work that way.

"I don't use insulin," Trump said. "Should I be? Huh. I never thought about it."

Oh, I see. Does he think?

I can't help thinking Trump drops stupid comments into his official events so he can be guaranteed to get some attention, now that the cable outlets aren't dying to stream his stupid events live.

The actual event was to announce a proposal Democrats made to limit copays for insulin to $35 which Mitch McConnell said Trump would veto. Now of course, he'd like to make everyone think it was his idea.

Meanwhile, diabetics under age 65 continue to be out of luck.

Bizarre comments aside, this was just a cynical pander to shore up his eroding support among seniors, who are less than impressed with his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. It wouldn't even go into effect until next year when President Biden signs it into law.

