Allie's Donuts Starts Receiving Threats After Ending Police & Military Discounts

After Fox News stirred the pot the threats of violence started pouring in, so much so that the owner Matt Dresher now says some of his employees don't feel safe coming to work.

Source: Fox News

A Rhode Island doughnut shop announced on social media that it was no longer offering a discount to police officers or members of the military. According to the post, the decision was inspired by recent accusations of racism and injustice against the local police department. The move was met with both anger and applause on social media. Allie’s Donuts, in North Kingstown, R.I., published the note to its Instagram story, explaining that it was inspired by an incident where a local firefighter was allegedly profiled by local police. “We’re fed up. Until local police takes action to solve problems with racism and injustice, Allie’s Donuts will choose to stand with the people of our great state," the announcement said. "We will no longer offer military or police discounts. Thank you for your service, and shame on you for your silence.”

Which led to this. (via WJAR)

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, Allie's Donuts owner Matt Drescher said some of his employees don't feel safe coming to work due to some "unfortunate threats." "So, due to all of the unfortunate threats that we've gotten and just the climate that it is, a lot of my employees just don't feel safe working here now," Drescher said in the video. "So, I respect their choice. They're safe at home, nothing has happened to their job but now I'm the only one cutting donuts. So, I'm here right now, have the mixes on the table and I'm going to make as many as I can because we do have a lot of supporters. If you're driving by, just shoot a couple beeps at me. I'll see if I can wave. Love you all." When asked for an interview Tuesday, Drescher told NBC 10 News he was too busy making doughnuts and referred to his Instagram video posted on the Allie's Donuts' page.

And here's one of their faithful confronting Allie's a couple of days later, posting this 17-minute video to YouTube, harassing the owner, shouting profanity, outraged they're ending a 10% discount on donuts.

No doubt this jackass was incensed by news reports like this one that said that patrons were lined up around the block, waiting an hour and a half in line to get their donuts, after the new policy was adopted.

Only in America.

And a few tweets, including the one from the owner explaining why he had to make donuts last night by himself.

In its Instagram story, Allie’s Donuts says it is dropping police and military discounts. pic.twitter.com/D6Fl0RX1UC — Ashley Cullinane (@AshCullinane) June 6, 2020

Allie’s Donuts owner Matt says his employees have been receiving threats since he took away Police discounts, he is now working alone pic.twitter.com/o7AB16ap1E — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 9, 2020

Spurred on by the usual suspects.

Important thread about how Fox News targets private citizens by making national news out of local news stories, distorting and lying about those stories, and creating hell in the lives of innocent people. https://t.co/uLha6uPBVU — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) June 10, 2020