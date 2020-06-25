Fox News' Gillian Turner Torches Pete Hegseth Over Michael Flynn's Lies

Wednesday, the D.C. Circuit of the Court of Appeals ruled that Judge Emmet Sullivan must dismiss the charges against Michael Flynn.

Trump and his minions on Fox News were ecstatic, proclaiming that this is a fantastic ruling.

However, during Wednesday's Outnumbered , Fox contributor Gillian Turner said regardless of what this ruling means for Michael Flynn legally, he shamed the Trump administration and the American people by lying to VP Pence.

"[Flynn] went on to make some unethical decisions while serving in a civilian role inside the government. Did a grave disservice to not only Pres. Trump's campaign, but to his administration in its earliest days," she said. "Those who are really eager to exonerate him for that lie are doing Pres. Trump a disservice."

Immediately the rest of the conservatives on the panel were infuriated by Turner for bringing logic and reason to the discussion as to why Trump fired Michael Flynn in the first place.

Pete Hegseth tried to interrupt her but she shrugged him off.

Katie Pavlich went into the process crime meme which was followed by #1 presidential fluffer Pete Hegseth, who was aghast and claimed Pres. Obama and his administration illegally spied on Trump's campaign and used the intelligence services to entrap Michael Flynn.

"Barack Obama did not force Michael Flynn to call the Russian ambassador and say, 'don't worry about those sanctions that the Obama administration just put on you because you meddled in our election. Don't worry about those. We'll take care of it,' and then lie about that repeatedly to the FBI," Marie Harf pointed out.

After more whining from the Trump sycophants, Turner had enough and jumped in.

"Melissa, the point is when you're serving in a senior capacity as the administration's foreign policy advisor, there's never an okay reason to lie to the vice president," she said. "It doesn't matter what the context is, your first obligation to the President or the Vice President of the American people is to be truthful and do no harm."

Amen.

Flynn lied to the FBI. A former Lieutenant General who knows better.

Trump fired Flynn for lying to Pence.

Flynn admitted it. Twice. Under oath. In court.

End of story.