Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Groups Pile On With Attack Ads After Trump Admits He Slowed Covid Testing

“The most deceptive, lying president in history finally told the truth. Somehow, it was more shocking than all his deceptions,” one ad says.
By Susie Madrak

Yes, progressive PAC MeidasTouch calls Trump's admission that he slowed down covid testing “mass murder on a national scale.”

And here's what the Lincoln Project did with the same clip:

“The most deceptive, lying president in history finally told the truth. Somehow, it was more shocking than all his deceptions.”

Here's Priorities USA's take:

“The most important job of a president is to protect the American people, but not to Donald Trump. Instead of working to slow the spread, Donald Trump says he slowed down the testing. Now, over 120,000 dead.”

I would never think of telling you to spread these on your Facebook page where your Uncle George might see them. Nope, nope, nope! It might upset them.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Exponential Threat

Exponential Threat

Priorities USA put out this ad a couple of days ago, airing in swing states. The Trump campaign doesn't like it.
Mar 25, 2020
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us