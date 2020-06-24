Groups Pile On With Attack Ads After Trump Admits He Slowed Covid Testing

Yes, progressive PAC MeidasTouch calls Trump's admission that he slowed down covid testing “mass murder on a national scale.”

And here's what the Lincoln Project did with the same clip:

“The most deceptive, lying president in history finally told the truth. Somehow, it was more shocking than all his deceptions.”

Here's Priorities USA's take:

“The most important job of a president is to protect the American people, but not to Donald Trump. Instead of working to slow the spread, Donald Trump says he slowed down the testing. Now, over 120,000 dead.”

I would never think of telling you to spread these on your Facebook page where your Uncle George might see them. Nope, nope, nope! It might upset them.