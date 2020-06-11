Politics
Joe Biden Tells Trevor Noah: 'The President Is Going To Try To Steal This Election'

Biden said a fair voting process is "my greatest concern. My single greatest concern.”
By Susie Madrak

This is exactly what Biden should be warning people about, and not let Trump get his version out first. I'll remind readers that the best way to destroy Trump's inevitable accusations is with an overwhelming turnout. Via the Washington Post:

Joe Biden on Wednesday night had a blunt warning about President Trump and the lengths he would go to limit access to ballots in November, sharply escalating his rhetoric about his Republican rival five months before voters head to the polls.

“This president is going to try to steal this election,” Biden said in an interview on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said of ensuring that the voting process is fair: “It’s my greatest concern. My single greatest concern.”

Biden was also asked whether he has considered what would happen if he wins but Trump refuses to leave office.

“Yes, I have,” he said quickly.

The interview appeared to be edited at that point, but Biden resumed by speaking about the number of high-ranking former military officers who spoke out over the past week about Trump’s response to the protests.

“I promise you, I’m absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” Biden said.

