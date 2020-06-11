Ludacris: NFL Should Apologize To Colin Kaepernick

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges had a lot of good things to say on CNN today. First, he smacked down Trump adviser Larry Kudlow for saying systemic racism doesn’t exist. “I don’t care about the Americans that agree with him, that is the most ludicrous thing I’ve ever heard,” the rapper said. “All I feel like that the Trump administration is doing is causing more dissension as opposed to unity in the world.”

Ludacris also addressed comments from a lawyer for one of the officers charged in George Floyd’s death and who is now blaming bystanders for not having intervened to save his life: “Man, listen, they are looking for any excuse to veer away” from the video we've all seen, he responded.

“I’m trying to focus on the positives,” Ludacris continued. “I want to look for solutions and I appreciate love because love trumps hate, and that's why I feel like, in the end, as long as we continue to preach love, we're gonna get through this and we're gonna make it better for our children, period."

Finally, anchor Brianna Keilar asked about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s apology last week in which he said the NFL was wrong for not having listened to NFL players sooner about racism and police brutality and now “encourage[s] all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

LUDACRIS: I love that. I think that's a great start. I feel like they should say who they are apologizing to because we have to keep in mind that Kaepernick was doing peaceful protesting for a long time - and I stress the word peaceful - and nobody has apologized to him yet. So I feel like they need to say his name because we're saying a lot of other names, and I love that everyone is doing that, but right now they also need to make sure that in this apology or in this explanation, they talk about the person who began the peaceful protest of kneeling and why he did that. And admit that.

Keiler reminded viewers that Kaepernick began kneeling because he was told by a former Green Beret that it was a way to acknowledge that people of color were being hurt and killed by police and that it was also a way to show respect to the flag.