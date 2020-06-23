Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

No More Mister Nice Blog: Will Attorney General Bill Barr’s man John Durham deliver an October surprise with indictments of Hillary Clinton and/or other Democratic officials?

Bark Bark Woof Woof: Could Democratic complacency about Trump’s current implosion be an October surprise of its own?

We Hunted the Mammoth: Ladies, is your dream date a member of the Proud Boys?

Mock Paper Scissors: Is Rich Lowry still asking where Florida Governor Ron Desantis goes to get his apology?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I'm sure I'm not the only male in America who, when Palin dropped her first wink, sat up a little straighter on the couch and said, ‘Hey, I think she just winked at me.’ And her smile. By the end, when she clearly knew she was doing well, it was so sparkling it was almost mesmerizing. It sent little starbursts through the screen and ricocheting around the living rooms of America." (Rich Lowry, October 3, 2008.)

