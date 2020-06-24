Lawyers, Guns & Money: Compare and contrast the responses of Washington state and Florida to rising COVID-19 case numbers.

Naked Capitalism: Consider this grim contribution to the uncounted death toll from COVID-19.

Mahablog: Remember this in defense of Teddy Roosevelt.

Right Wing Watch: Ponder that Trump of all people is accusing President Obama of treason.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?" (Donald Trump, June 4, 2014.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.