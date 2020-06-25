Brad Delong: Obama economic adviser Austan Goolsbee argues that fear of rising COVID-19 cases, and not state lockdowns, is depressing the economy.

Balkinization: The George Washington University School of Law stood up for the rule of law and against the lawlessness of its alumnus, William Barr.

Eschaton: Judging by this picture, the Trump White House is betting that nothing succeeds like failure.

Juanita Jean’s: Speaking of failure, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"No one reached out to me and said, 'As a senior citizen, are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?' And if that's the exchange, I'm all in." (Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, March 23, 2020.)

